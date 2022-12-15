Two Injured, One Flown Out After Collision On Thomas Johnson Bridge

SOLOMONS, Md. – On December 14, 2022, at approximately 10:15 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on the Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge.

Crews arrived and found multiple vehicles in the roadway involved in a collision with 4 occupants reportedly injured.

Upon arrival, a MEDEVAC was requested for one patient.

The patient was flown to a local trauma center for treatment.

EMS transported the second patient by ambulance to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. Two care refusals were signed on the scene.

The bridge was cleared and reopen at 11:50 p.m.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

