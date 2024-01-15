CALIFORNIA, Md. – Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for all forecast areas and are effective through early Tuesday morning. Light snowfall, which commenced this morning, may let up around mid-morning before steadier snow accumulates from mid-afternoon through tonight.

The advisory, effective until 7 AM EST Tuesday, including Prince George’s County, Anne Arundel County, Charles, Calvert, and St. Mary’s County warns of mixed precipitation. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze are anticipated.

The advisory warns residents to plan for slippery road conditions, which could be hazardous for morning or evening commutes. Additional details note that the snow is either ongoing or will begin shortly. A brief lull in the snow may occur late this morning into early this afternoon. Snow will pick back up again from mid-afternoon through tonight. The snow may briefly mix with freezing rain or freezing drizzle along and southeast of I-95 late tonight into early tomorrow morning. If this were to occur, a light glaze of ice may also be possible in those locations.

Residents are advised to slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, they should watch their first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing the risk of a fall and injury.

For further details, visit weather.gov/lwx/winter.

