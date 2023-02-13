ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On February 12, 2023, at approximately 11:00 p.m., Southern District officers responded to Riva Road at Broad Creek Drive for a crash.

The investigation revealed that a pedestrian crossed the southbound lanes of Riva Road against the traffic signal.

The pedestrian was wearing dark, non-reflective clothing and walking from west to east when she was struck by a 2016 Ford Focus.

The pedestrian was transported to Anne Arundel Medical Center by Anne Arundel County Fire Department paramedics with life-threatening injuries.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the hospital a short time after arrival. The driver of the Ford remained at the scene and was not injured.

The Traffic Safety Section is investigating the crash.

Pedestrian: Identification withheld pending next-of-kin notification, 54-year-old (Fatal Injuries) Annapolis, Maryland

Vehicle: 2016 Ford Focus , Driver: 17-year-old (Not Injured) – Riva, Maryland