Women Veterans Healing Art Program Offers Self-Expression and Community

Credit: Theresa Reer

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Women Veterans Healing Art Program is a transformative series of three free art classes designed for women veterans in Southern Maryland. These guided art sessions will involve an empowering self-expression, healing and community journey.

In 2022, Army veteran, Theresa Reer, identified a need for a safe environment for women veterans to meet, gather, provide support/encouragement and have fun here in Southern Maryland. The need arose to develop a Women Veterans morale group offered and sponsored by Operation Second Chance, a Southern Maryland-based organization for service members and their families. The group started meeting in March 2023 with only four ladies and has grown to over 25 women veterans.

The Healing Art Program is open to all women veterans, prioritizing post-9/11 combat veterans. Those signing up for the programs may choose to attend individual or multiple classes, although following the series of courses provides added therapeutic benefits, according to Reer.

Credit: Theresa Reer

The classes will include: ● Aug. 29, 10:00 a.m. – 12:30 a.m., Make Your Own Journal ● Sept 16, 3:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Wise Words Erasure Collage Art ● Oct. 11, 6:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., Intention Keepsake Boxes

The program is the first of its kind, offering a way for women veterans from Southern Maryland to meet and build connections with each other. Veterans interested in attending the sessions must register by emailing theresa@operationsecondchance.org.

The Women Veterans Healing Art Program, by Operation Second Chance, is in partnership with The Yellow Line Art Studios in Leonardtown and funded by the St. Mary’s Arts Council. The partnership began with Theresa Reer attending The Yellow Line Art Studios to share her story about the power of art in her healing process. The owner of The Yellow Line, Carrie Patterson, contacted Director Susie Glauner at St. Mary’s Art Council, bringing the three organizations together to support the Women Veterans Healing Art Program.

Credit: Theresa Reer

St. Mary’s County Arts Council sponsors the Healing Arts Program. To learn more about the St. Mary’s Arts Council, go to https://www.stmarysartscouncil.com, and to learn more about The Yellow Line, go to www.theyellowline.com.

Operation Second Chance was founded in 2004 by Cindy McGrew to meet the needs of post-9/11 wounded, injured, and ill service members and their families. Information about Operation Second Chance can be found on their website at https://operationsecondchance.org/

Operation Second Chance is interested in collaborating with other businesses and organizations in Southern Maryland to offer future activities and events for veterans. These events include but are not limited to recreation, cooking groups, fitness, and health and wellness programs. If you’re interested in supporting this cause, email Cindy McGrew theresa@operationsecondchance.org.

Credit: Theresa Reer

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com