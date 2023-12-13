10,000 Pounds Donated In 2nd Annual "No Hunger November" Food Drive

LA PLATA, Md. – In a remarkable display of community support, the second annual “No Hunger November” food drive collected a staggering 10,000 pounds of non-perishable food items for the Southern Maryland Food Bank to provide for 455 local families. This marks a significant increase from the 7,500 pounds collected in the previous year.

The final weight of the donated food was revealed at Laurel Springs Park in La Plata on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The event, held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., showcased the tremendous efforts of the community in combating hunger locally.

Among the attendees were troopers from the Maryland State Police – La Plata Barrack, who joined forces with their allied partners including the La Plata Police Department, Charles County Sheriff’s Office, and Maryland State Highway Administration. The Maryland State Police – Aviation Command Trooper 2 even made a special appearance at the event.

While the Maryland Transportation Authority Police, Maryland Department of Natural Resources, and Giant Food were unable to attend, these partners played a crucial role in the success of the event.

Reflecting on the overwhelming support from the community, the Maryland State Police – La Plata Barrack expressed their gratitude, stating, “We could not have achieved this year’s No Hunger November without the generous help and donations from the community and our mission partners.”

“We are grateful to our steadfast partner, MISSION BBQ Waldorf Location, for providing food to celebrate this incredible 5-ton accomplishment,” stated a representative from the Maryland State Police – La Plata Barrack.

As the event concluded, organizers expressed their anticipation for No Hunger November 2024, eagerly awaiting the opportunity to once again unite the community in the fight against hunger.

For more information on how to get involved or donate, please visit the Southern Maryland Food Bank‘s Facebook page.

All photos courtesy of the Maryland State Police – La Plata Barrack.

