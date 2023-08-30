$10,000 Winning Mega Millions Tickets Sold In Charlotte Hall

CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – Check your Mega Millions tickets, Marylanders, as two $10,000 winners were sold in our state in the Tuesday, Aug. 29 drawing. The third-tier winning tickets were purchased in Charlotte Hall and Silver Spring.

The first lucky ticket was sold by Vino-2 Wine & Liquor at 30320 Triangle Drive in Charlotte Hall in St. Mary’s County. The second third-tier prize winner was sold by Montgomery County’s Kemp Mill Beer & Wine, located at 1339 Lamberton Drive in Silver Spring.

The winning numbers to match were the white balls 09, 39, 52, 61 and 63 plus the gold Mega Ball 25; the optional Megaplier was X3. Lottery officials encourage winners to sign the back of their tickets immediately and put them in a safe location until they can claim their prize. Winners have 182 days from the date of the drawing to claim prizes.

Instructions on claiming prizes in person or by mail are available HERE. Players must redeem prizes larger than $25,000 by mail or at Lottery headquarters in the Montgomery Park Business Center, 1800 Washington Blvd., Suite 330 in Baltimore. The Lottery’s Claims Center in Baltimore is open by appointment only (no walk-ins). Click HERE to schedule an appointment.

The last Maryland jackpot win came in March 2014, when Maryland and Florida players split a $414 million jackpot. That winning ticket was sold at Lady’s Liquors in La Plata.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 47 states and jurisdictions. Odds of winning a $1 million prize are 1 in 12 million with overall odds of winning 1 in 24. Winning numbers are available at mdlottery.com and on your mobile phone by downloading the free MD Lottery app.

Meanwhile, Powerball has continued its roll, making tonight’s estimated jackpot annuity $386 million with an estimated cash option of $185.8 million. The last jackpot was hit on July 19 for $1.08 billion with a single ticket sold in California.