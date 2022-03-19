UPDATE: The fire has been put out by first responders. Initial reports from the scene advised that the furnace was on fire when crews arrived.

The official cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

HOLLYWOOD, Md. — We are receiving reports of a fire this evening involving a single-family home in a residential area.

At approximately 8:21 p.m. on March 18, first responders were called to the 45000 block of Tippett Road for reports of flames showing from the house.

Crews from the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department reported from the scene that the first and second floor of the house were involved with flames. They reported a total of 16 volunteers from their department were on the scene, working the fire.

The caller who initially reported the fire advised that they were not on the scene.

There are no reported injuries at this time. Use caution if you are in the area and avoid the scene if possible.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide additional details as they are made available.