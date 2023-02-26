"Africa's Premier Diva," Angélique Kidjo In Concert At St. Mary's College Of Maryland

ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – Five-time Grammy award winner Angélique Kidjo is bringing her energy and incredible talent to a concert performance at the Nancy R. & Norton T. Dodge Performing Arts Center on the campus of St. Mary’s College of Maryland on Saturday, May 13 at 7 p.m.

One of the greatest artists in international music today, a creative force with 16 albums to her name, Time Magazine has called Kidjo “Africa’s premier diva.”

As a performer, her striking voice, stage presence and fluency in multiple cultures and languages have won respect from her peers and expanded her following across national borders. Kidjo has cross-pollinated the West African traditions of her childhood in Benin with elements of American R&B, funk and jazz, as well as influences from Europe and Latin America.

Kidjo also advocates on behalf of children as a UNICEF and OXFAM Ambassador. She created her own charitable foundation, Batonga, dedicated to support the education of young girls in Africa.

Tickets are $30-$35 and on sale now through the College website.

