AI Creates What An ‘Average Person’ Looks Like In Different Maryland Counties

Prince Frederick (Credit: Christian Smooth)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The AI revolution is here, and it’s only getting better. Whether or not you believe that’s a good or bad thing, you can’t argue that Artificial Intelligence hasn’t come up with some amazing things such as music, chat bots, photo editing, and so much more.

Christian Smooth, a filmmaker and photographer from Annapolis, decided to experiment with an AI photo generator called Midjourney. He wanted to see AI’s interpretation of average people in Anne Arundel County.

Lexington Park (Credit: Christian Smooth)

“It was supposed to be a one-off thing, but I kept getting asked to do different counties so I took up the challenge,” Smooth told The BayNet.

Since then, Smooth has generated hundreds of AI images depicting people from Baltimore city/county, Calvert County, Howard County, Montgomery County, and Prince George’s County and has posted them all on his Facebook page.

“I love the responses I’ve been getting. It’s cool seeing people debating the accuracy of the ‘individuals’ I’ve generated from their prospective county,” said Smooth. “From what I see, I think people think they’re accurate…Honestly, a lot of the results surprised me. Because they look like people you would see on the street, or in your dreams. Some of the counties I’ve gotten asked to do I haven’t spent a lot of time there. So I leave it up to the people to decide.”

Lusby (Credit: Christian Smooth)

The power of AI has been rapidly growing over the past several years, but the popularity and mainstream attention it has received in just the last several months has left many people feeling uneasy or even scared of the potential consequences that come with it.

Smooth, however, sees the potential of AI being used for mostly good, if put in the right hands.

Bowie (Credit: Christian Smooth)

“Watching AI grow has been mind-numbing. It’s hard to keep up with the news because every day there is a new advancement,” stated Smooth. “Never in human history has a tool evolved at this speed. I think the power of AI is great but it has to be used in the right hands. We’ve reached a point where it’s hard to tell if something was created by a human…One of the things I love about this technology is that it has leveled the playing field for a lot of people. A lot of people are afraid of this technology, and are worried that they will be replaced. Yes, that might be true for some people, but for a vast amount of people, I think they’re looking at AI from the wrong angle. It’s a tool, and it should be treated as such. Instead of trying to put the genie back into the bottle. I think we should be using AI to help improve our endeavors and quality of life.”

Upper Marlboro (Credit: Christian Smooth)

Smooth mentioned that all counties are complete, so we should be seeing the results for the rest of Southern Maryland and beyond soon. Smooth also mentioned he is planning on making an animation of the images as well, so it’ll be very exciting to see how AI envisions us Marylanders even more.

So, what do you think about the images? Are they accurate? Let us know in the comments!

To see all of Smooth’s AI images, make sure you check out his Facebook page.

