Alton "Al" William Cartwright, Jr.

Alton William “Al” Cartwright, Jr., 54, of Finksburg, MD (formerly of Orlando, FL) passed away on January 21, 2024 with his loving family at his side.

He was born on August 1, 1969, was born in Prince George’s County, MD to Mary Louise (Cartwright) Hall of California, MD and the late Alton William Cartwright, Sr.

Al is a 1987 graduate of Chopticon High School. He was an avid reader, particularly enjoying non-fiction and self-enrichment books. Al loved to cook and eat find cuisines. He was a world traveler, with some of his favorite travels including Paris, France, London, New York City and Boston, MA. His favorite trip was with his family to Hawaii.

In addition to his beloved mother, Mary, Al is also survived by his daughters, Melissa Weaver (Michael) of Mount Dora, FL and Megan Cartwright of Jacksonville, FL; his sister, Helen “Louann” Bateman (John) of Finksburg, MD; his grandchildren, Liam and Kiri Weaver; his grandmother, Helen Lucille Kidwell of Hughesville, MD; his nieces, Candace Best (Damien) and Amanda Poretti; great niece/nephews: Samantha Best, Ryan Best and Kadin Poretti; and extended family and friends. In addition to his father, Al is also preceded in death by his niece, Samantha Poretti, and brother-in-law, Douglas Poretti.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, January 25, 2024 from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m., with a Funeral Service celebrated at 1:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens in Leonardtown, MD.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.