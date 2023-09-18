Annapolis Fisherman Reels In $171,694 FAST PLAY Jackpot Prize

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – A 90-year-old fisherman who is a FAST PLAY aficionado took the bait last weekend and caught a whopping $171,694 progressive jackpot prize.

The Annapolis resident was wrapping up his weekly grocery shopping at Giant #194 when he decided to use his change to purchase a ticket in his favorite game, which is FAST PLAY. The Lottery fan bought a Wild Bonus X10 progressive jackpot ticket, put it in his pocket and left the store to enjoy smoking a cigar in his car.

Without even realizing he was holding a winning ticket, the loyal player decided to take a look at his game. The Anne Arundel County man was stunned when he noticed one of the the winning numbers, a “23,” matched one of his numbers and the prize underneath was the progressive jackpot worth $171,694.

“I often look at the progressive jackpot signs and wonder if anyone ever wins,” said the lucky player. “I never thought it would be me!”

The grandfather and great-grandfather was quite happy about his good fortune, but chose to keep the news to himself. He went home, sealed the ticket in a waterproof bag and pulled up the Lottery’s website to see what to do next. After making an appointment and printing out the instructions, the big winner enjoyed his weekend as he usually would.

The widower claimed the $171,694 prize on Monday morning. The retired federal government employee told Lottery officials that he’ll add the winnings to his retirement fun and also use some toward a fishing vacation.

This is the first Wild Bonus X10 progressive jackpot-winning ticket sold in the $10 game since it began on July 3. The winner bought the FAST PLAY ticket at the Giant Store #194 located at 2323 Forest Drive in Annapolis.

Wild Bonus X10 has a progressive jackpot that starts at $100,000 and increases with the sale of each ticket until a progressive jackpot-winning ticket is purchased. There are 29 progressive jackpots remaining in the game along with 18 $50,000 prizes, 94 $10,000 prizes and others ranging from $10 to $1,000. The lucky grocery can also celebrate. It receives a $1,000 bonus from the Lottery for selling a winning FAST PLAY ticket of $100,000 or more.