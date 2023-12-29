Apply For Delegate Brian Crosby’s 2024-2025 Scholarship For 29B Residents

Credit: Delegate Brian Crosby

ST. MARY’S COUNTY, Md. – Attention students who live in MD House District 29B, now is your chance to earn some extra money for next school year! Delegate Brian Crosby’s 2024-2025 SY scholarship application is now open!

To apply, you must be a resident of District 29B, which covers the southern portion of St. Mary’s County, including California, Lexington Park, Great Mills, Ridge, and others. If you are unsure whether you live in District 29B, you may confirm by using the Lookup option on the Maryland General Assembly’s website.

According to the application, “This scholarship is intended to assist St. Mary’s County students in furthering their education and pursuing their career goals. Del. Crosby strongly encourages students who will be first-generation college students and/or those who will pursue a certificate or licensure as part of a technical education to apply.”

“In addition to the application, Del. Crosby requests a resume, a copy of your most recent official or unofficial transcript, and a personal statement. In this personal statement, Del. Crosby and his scholarship committee would like to learn more about the educational goals and ambitions of each applicant. This statement will ideally describe how the scholarship will help you achieve your goals and should be kept under 300 words. Letters of recommendation are also recommended, but not required.”

This is mainly an in-state scholarship but may be used for out-of-state schools if the student’s major isn’t available in the state of Maryland or if you’re a Maryland resident currently serving in the military and stationed out-of-state

The deadline for the application is March 15, 2024.

Click here to learn more and apply now!

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com