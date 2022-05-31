LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office reminds drivers that high school commencement ceremonies will be held this week and to expect increased traffic around those facilities.

Wednesday, June 1, 2022: Leonardtown High School graduation. Students and staff will begin to arrive starting at 7 am, with spectators arriving at 8 am.

Commencement exercises start at 9 am and the event is expected to conclude between noon and 1 pm.

All vehicle traffic will be entering from Medley’s Neck Road.

Thursday, June 2, 2022: Great Mills High School graduation. Students and staff will begin to arrive starting at 7 am. Spectators will start arriving at 8 am and will be bussed in from Chancellor’s Run Regional Park in Great Mills.

Commencement exercises start at 9 am and the event is expected to conclude between noon and 1 pm.

Friday, June 3, 2022: Chopticon High School graduation. Students and staff will begin to arrive at 7 am. Spectators start to arrive at 8 am and will be bussed in from Bowles Farm.

Commencement exercises start at 9 am and the event is expected to conclude between noon and 1 pm.