Beverly Cecelia Bolt-King, 52, passed away on June 24, 2022, after a long hard fight with cancer. She was born on February 25, 1970, in Leonardtown, Maryland, to parents Joseph Bolt and Edna Bolt-Barnes. Beverly was educated in the St. Mary’s County school system where she graduated from Great Mills High School in 1988. While working a full-time job, Beverly furthered her education and obtained a B.S. Degree in Business Administration from Columbia Southern University.

Beverly worked for the Department of Navy for more than 35 years. Her final workplace was at the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Corporate Operations Department, Office of Equal employment Opportunity, Diversity Equity & Inclusion, Indian Head, MD where she held the position of Equal Employment Opportunity Specialist. She was very driven and held her own, never allowing anything or anyone to hold her back from achieving the career goals she had set for herself. Beverly was dedicated, hardworking, and maintained an exemplary professional work ethic throughout her career. She developed many lasting friendships with her supervisors and co-workers, she thought of them as her work family.

Beverly and Eric Devon King began their special relationship on April 26, 1995 and married on March 7th, 2014. While they were husband and wife, for 27 years they were also each other’s best friend. They both enjoyed spending time together doing a variety of activities which included travelling in and out of the county to places such as Miami, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Aruba, local beach areas, and many other traveling adventures. They were always ready to pack their suitcases and go anywhere.

Beverly enjoyed other hobbies as well, such as reading; outdoor jazz festivals; comedy shows, going to football, basketball and baseball games; and shopping which always included searching for the latest colorful stylish pair of reading or sunglasses. She got so much enjoyment when strangers would come up to her to inquire where she got her stylish glasses. Beverly loved spending special Mommy-Daughter time with her precious daughter Marissa, doing anything, as they both were adventurers who enjoyed their time together. Another favorite thing she enjoyed was spending time with her girlfriends who she lovingly referred to as “My Girls” and have been with many of them since early childhood.

Above all, Beverly loved God; her church; and her loving family. She was extremely devoted to her mother. Beverly and her sister Betty made sure their mother was well taken care of and deeply loved until her passing on June 8, 2020. She very much loved her family and appreciated each one of them. Beverly always spoke of her family with great pride and was proud of their accomplishments no matter how small. Beverly would do whatever she could for her family and never took their love and kindness for granted.

Beverly was preceded in death by her father (Joseph Bolt), mother (Edna Bolt-Barnes), and three brothers, James (Jimmy) Bolt, Joseph (Elwood) Bolt, and William Bolt. She leaves to cherish her memories her husband (Eric Devon King), daughter (Marissa Maddox), her grandchildren (Chase and Rubi), her sisters Betty Nelson (James), Yvonne Bowman, Stephanie Young, her Aunt Helen Smith (Joe), Godsons (Wayne Mills, Jr. and Dennis Allen, Jr.) and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, family and friends.

A funeral service will be held at Park Hall True Holiness, 47690 Park Hall Road, Park Hall, MD on July 7, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. with interment to follow at the church cemetery.

