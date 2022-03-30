ST. LEONARD, Md. – For the first time, the Calvert County Behavioral Health (CCBH) team will be hosting the Spring Into Wellness Community Health Fair at Jefferson Patterson Park Pavillion on May 1, from noon to 6 p.m.

This event, which is funded by the Maryland Department of Health, will celebrate the beginning of mental health awareness month and children’s mental health week.

This event will highlight all of the services that CCBH offers to the community and welcomes all ages. There will be many activities that will be fun for the whole family, which includes bouncy houses, a train, cornhole, photo booth, food trucks along with other vendors from the community, as well as live music and a DJ.

The event will have free admission and will host all of the health department services such as: the mobile crisis team van, the highway to health van offering vaccines and testing, prevention and recovery, environmental health, the local behavioral health administration, clinical services, school-based psychogeriatric services, maternal-child health, reproductive health, disease surveillance and response, health insurance, cancer screening, tobacco prevention and cessation, health equity, and many more services.

“We just want people to know all of the services that we do,” Anita Ray, the grants director for the program said. “Whether it’s clinical services for behavioral health, substance abuse, opioid use, prevention services, and health promotions which include colon screening, tobacco, vaping, and diabetes.”

“We also do harm reduction services that do somatic health for people,” Ray continued. “As well as primary care service for people that deal with a lot of things like narcotics and opioid abuse. We even do psychiatric services and health services which help mothers dealing with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) coupled with opioid use… So we want people to know exactly all of the services that we render.”

