Calvert County Commissioners Pay Tribute To Meals On Wheels

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On Tuesday, August 23rd, the Calvert County Board of Commissioners began their third meeting of August by paying special recognition to Calvert County Meals on Wheels.

First founded in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in January of 1954, Meals on Wheels is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing home-delivered meals to seniors who are now unable to leave their homes.

Since its founding, the organization has spread across the United States and now operates in almost every community in the country.

The Calvert County chapter currently operates out of Calvert Pines Senior Center in Prince Frederick, Maryland.

The recognition was presented on behalf of the Calvert County Office on Aging for the “many local citizens who have chosen to take time out of their demanding lives to help make the Calvert Meals on Wheels program so successful and make a significant, positive contribution to the social well-being of Calvert seniors.”

Calvert Meals on Wheels President Shirl Hendley was present to thank the commissioners for their support and to hear the proclamation.

Also in attendance was volunteer Corey Robertson, a route coordinator for the Solomon’s Island A Route.

The tribute was presented and read by Commissioner Steve Weems.

