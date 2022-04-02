NORTH BEACH, Md. — On April 1, 2022, at approximately 7:21 a.m., deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau responded to Saint Anthony’s Catholic Church, located at 8810 Chesapeake Ave. in North Beach, MD for a reported burglary.

Preliminary investigation revealed that an unknown suspect had gained entry through the front door of the church. Deputies observed significant damage and disarray to the inside of the sanctuary. The approximate value of the damaged property is $2,680.00.Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Bureau assumed the investigation.

Based on evidence collected at the scene and video surveillance, a suspect was quickly identified. Detectives located Edward Francis Lavin, III, 46 of Chesapeake Beach, MD, outside his residence.

Lavin was taken into custody and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Second Degree Burglary, Fourth Degree Burglary, Malicious Destruction of Property more than $1000.00, and Theft Less than $100.00.