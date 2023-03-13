PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) is seeking feedback to the Purchase and Retirement (PAR) Fund program. Established in 1992, the PAR Fund program is part of Calvert County’s longstanding effort to preserve agricultural land.

To assist the BOCC in evaluating the program, current owners of Agricultural Preservation Districts (APDs) are encouraged to complete the survey online at https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/sv/QmycVEl.

Survey mailers have also been sent to all APD owners with a requested return date of March 31, 2023. The online survey will also be open until March 31, 2023.

For questions about the survey, please contact Jennifer David, Rural Planner, at jennifer.david@calvertcountymd.gov.

Through the program, Transferable Development Rights (TDRs) are purchased, retired and permanently removed from the market to protect farmland from development. In September 2022, the BOCC approved a new purchase price of $5,000 per TDR, which replaced the $4,500 price previously approved in August 2021.

