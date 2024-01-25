PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of January 15 – January 21, 2024, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 1,758 calls for service throughout the community.

ATV Accident: 23-4197 On January 17, 2022, Cpl. Bortchevsky responded to the 1900 block of Appaloosa Way in Owings, for the report of an auto accident. Investigation revealed that an adult male was towing two juveniles on a sled behind an ATV. The ATV was traveling in a circular motion and accelerated, causing the juveniles on the sled to collide with a tree. One of the victims suffered a minor head injury and was transported to Children’s Hospital via Trooper 2 for treatment. No additional injuries were reported.

Theft: 24-4214 On January 17, 2024, Senior Deputy Mohler responded to a residence in the 100 block of Dares Wharf Road in Prince Frederick, for a reported theft. Investigation revealed an unknown suspect described as a slender white male with a thin mustache and goatee, wearing a hoodie or hooded jacket, approached the front of the residence. The suspect, carrying a collapsible cloth bag, proceeded to steal a stack of copper wire from the driveway. Surveillance footage captured the suspect walking away from the residence with the cloth bag filled with the stolen copper wire. The estimated value of stolen property is $325.00.

DUI Arrests for the week of January 15 – January 21 On Jan. 17, Bernard Stephen Carson, 44 of Lusby, by Deputy Jones

On Jan.18, Keith Randall Mason, 38 of Washington D.C., by Deputy Brown

On Jan. 18, Michael William Carter, 51 of Chesapeake Beach, by Deputy DeSantis

ARRESTS:

Ashley Marie Howes

On January 15, 2024, Deputy Hudson initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle with no registration plates in the area of Bayside Road and Gordon Stinnett Avenue in Chesapeake Beach. Contact was made with the driver, Ashley Marie Howes, 37 of Chesapeake Beach, who advised she did not have a valid driver’s license and stated the vehicle was not registered. A search of the vehicle revealed a stolen Virginia registration plate in the trunk. Howes was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged on traffic charges and with Rouge and Vagabond and Theft: Less than $100.

Mark Emery Cress, Jr.

On January 16, 2024, at 9:19 p.m., Deputy Sylver responded to the 100 block of Llewelyn Lane in Huntingtown, for a reported burglary. Upon arrival, contact was made with the complainant who advised an unknown male had attempted to gain unauthorized access to both the front and rear entrances of his residence. Video surveillance shows the suspect, Mark Emery Cress, Jr., 40 of Huntingtown, loitering around the home and manipulating the rear door handle in an effort to gain entry. During a search of Cress’s person, a large knife was found on his person. Cress was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Fourth-Degree Burglary.

Toni Louise Davis

On January 19, 2023, DFC Shoemaker initiated a traffic stop in the area of Rousby Hall Road and NB Rt. 4 in Lusby, on a vehicle traveling in the wrong travel lane. Contact was made with the driver, Toni Louise Davis, 64 of White Hall, who consented to a search of the vehicle. The vehicle search revealed a cut red straw with a white powdery residue and a Marlboro box with a tied plastic bag containing white powder. Davis confirmed the substance was cocaine. Davis was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where she was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Cannabis and CDS: Possession of Controlled Paraphernalia.

Chelsea Lee Hoofnagle

Daniel Joseph Leaman

On January 21, 2024, DFC Shoemaker initiated an investigative traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Solomons Landing Way in Solomons, for suspicious activity. Further investigation revealed DFC Hendrickson and his partner K9 Atlas conducted a K9 sniff of the vehicle resulting in a positive alert. A search of the vehicle was conducted and revealed two plastic push rods, two glass crack pipes, one with burnt edges and a white powdery residue, and a container containing a white rock-like substance (crack cocaine). The driver, Chelsea Lee Hoofnagle, 38 of Lusby, and passenger, Daniel Joseph Leaman, 40 of Lusby, were both transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where they were both charged with CDS: Possession- Not Cannabis and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.

Robert William Twigg

On January 18, 2024, Deputy Brown responded to the 3200 block of Ben Oak Drive in Huntingtown, for a reported suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival, a vehicle was observed idling with its lights on. Upon making contact with the driver, Robert William Twigg, 50 of Dunkirk, drug paraphernalia was observed in plain view. DFC Hendrickson and his partner K9 Atlas conducted a K9 sniff of the vehicle resulting in a positive alert. A search of the vehicle revealed a plastic bag containing a powdery substance (suspected methamphetamine), 2 Suboxone pills, and other prescription pills wrapped in tinfoil. Twigg was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Cannabis.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800 and reference the case number provided. Citizens may remain anonymous thru the ‘Submit a Tip’ feature on the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office mobile app. To download, visit https://apps.myocv.com/share/a39520678 . Tipsters may also email ccsotips@calvertcountymd.gov