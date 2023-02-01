Calvert County Sheriff's Office Weekly Crime Blotter

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of January 23 – January 29, 2023, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 1,594 calls for service throughout the community.

Burglary: 23-6228

On January 29, 2023, Det. Jernigan responded to the Peachtree Professional Center located at 10351 Southern Maryland Blvd. in Dunkirk, for a commercial burglary. Investigation revealed an unknown suspect (s) forced entry to the basement. The basement door had been pried open and damaged. Nothing appears to have been stolen. The estimated value of damaged property is unknown at this time.

Burglary: 23-5750

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a commercial burglary that occurred at Prince Frederick Dodge located at 265 S Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick. The burglary occurred during the early morning hours of Friday, January 27, 2023. Investigation revealed unknown suspect(s) broke a glass door to gain entry to the service building. Once inside, four key fobs were removed. Three were recovered on scene; the fourth was used to remove a 2018 white Dodge Journey bearing Maryland registration 3EX0469. Anyone with information regarding this incident or possible suspects is asked to contact Detective Weems at Richard.Weems@calvertcountymd.gov. Please refer to case 23-5750.

Theft: 23-4748

On January 23, 2023, Deputy Aley responded to Patuxent Imaging & MRI Center located at 230 W. Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick, for the report of a theft. The complainant advised a cash box had been stolen from the business. The estimated value of stolen property is $740.00.

Theft: 23-5370

On January 25, 2023, Deputy Tavares responded to the 800 block of Golden West Way in Lusby, for the report of a theft. The complainant advised a package and its contents delivered to the residence had been stolen from the front porch. The estimated value of stolen property is $119.48.

ARRESTS:

Kimberly Louise Parran

On January 23, 2023, DFC Ostazeski responded to the Dunn Clean Laundry located at 66 S. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick for the report of trespassing. The complainant advised a female, Kimberly Louise Parran, 55 of Chesapeake Beach, inside the business had been trespassed indefinitely from the property. Deputies arrived on scene and observed Parran inside the laundromat with her belongings strewn all over the floor. Parran was asked to leave but refused commands and resisted arrest. Parran was placed into custody and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where she spat on and attempted to bite correctional deputies. Parran was charged with Trespass: Private Property, Disorderly Conduct, Resist/Interfere with Arrest, Failure to Obey Reasonable/Lawful order of a Law Enforcement Officer and Assault 2nd/DOC Employee – Simple Assault (Not Aggravated).

Angalo Cole Anastasi

On January 24, 2023, Deputy McCourt was on routine patrol in the area of the Safeway located at 80 W. Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick and encountered Angalo Cole Anastasi, 28 of Chesapeake Beach. Investigation revealed Anastasi had been previously trespassed from the property. Anastasi was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with Trespassing: Private Property.

Nyequaan Jacquice Washington

On January 26, 2023, Deputy Newton responded to the Wawa located at 305 Market Square Drive in Prince Frederick, for the report of trespassing. Investigation revealed Nyequaan Jacquice Washington, 25 of no fixed address, had been trespassed indefinitely from the property. Washington was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with Trespassing: Private Property.

Jessica Grenier Donaldson

On January 27, 2023, DFC Plant conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation in the area of Route 260 and Journey Drive in Owings. A vehicle search revealed a cut straw containing heroin residue and clear capsules containing heroin. The driver, Jessica Grenier Donaldson, 33 of Lothian, was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with CDS: Possession-Not Cannabis and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800 and reference the case number provided. Citizens may remain anonymous thru the ‘Submit a Tip’ feature on the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office mobile app. To download, visit https://apps.myocv.com/share/a39520678 . Tipsters may also email ccsotips@calvertcountymd.gov