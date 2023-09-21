PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of September 11 – September 17, 2023, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 1,634 calls for service throughout the community.

Damaged Property: 23-65760 On September 16, 2023, Deputy Lee responded to the 4100 block of Hidden Creek Road in Port Republic, for the report of damaged property. Investigation revealed an unknown suspect struck a mailbox causing it to break off the post. The estimated value of damaged property is $150.00.

Theft: 23-65070 On September 13, 2023, DFC Mohler responded to the 3000 block of Ashwood Drive in Dunkirk, for the report of a theft. The complainant advised sometime between 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 12 and 1 p.m. on Sept. 13, an unknown suspect entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and stole a zebra print Jansport backpack and its contents. The estimated value of stolen property is $105.00.

ARRESTS:

Elizabeth Marie Ireton

On September 13, 2023, Deputy DeSantis responded to Traders Seafood Steak & Ale, located at 8132 Bayside Road in Chesapeake Beach, for the report of a subject trespassing. Investigation revealed Elizabeth Marie Ireton, 41 of no fixed address, had been previously trespassed indefinitely from the property. Management observed Ireton sitting on the benches outside the restaurant. Ireton was charged with Trespassing: Private Property.

Joshua Michael Stone

On September 14, 2023, Deputy McCourt responded to the 1900 block of Grays Road in Prince Frederick, for the reported unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Upon arrival, deputies observed Joshua Michael Stone, 40 of Mechanicsville, the sole occupant operating the vehicle in question. Stone was ordered out of the vehicle and asked if any of his personal property was still inside. Stone advised he had personal belongings in the vehicle and gave consent for deputies to retrieve them. During this time, Dep. Hendrickson and Deputy Plant located a suspected controlled dangerous substance (crack cocaine) inside the vehicle. Stone was placed into custody and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Unlawful Taking of a Motor Vehicle, CDS: Possession-Not Cannabis and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.

Kyle Brendan Schuler

On September 15, 2023, at approximately 11:15 p.m., DFC Idol was travelling northbound on Rt. 2 in the area of Wayside Drive in Sunderland, when he observed a motorcycle exceeding the posted 55 mph speed limit traveling at speeds over 85 mph. As DFC Idol activated his emergency lights and sirens, the driver of the motorcycle began passing vehicles at a high rate. The driver, identified as Kyle Brendan Schuler, 24 of Huntingtown, continued at a high rate and failed to stop in an attempt to elude DFC Idol. DFC Idol followed Schuler to a dead end where Schuler brought the motorcycle to a stop. Schuler was placed into custody and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Fleeing and Eluding, Speeding and other traffic violations.

DUI Arrests for the week of September 11 – September 17 On September 14, Ericka R. Gamble, 31 of District Heights, was arrested by Deputy Daily

On September 16, David H. Thomas, 72 of Waldorf, was arrested by Deputy Newton

On September 18, Rebecca A. McDonald, 26 of Lusby, was arrested by Deputy Jones

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800 and reference the case number provided. Citizens may remain anonymous thru the ‘Submit a Tip’ feature on the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office mobile app. To download, visit https://apps.myocv.com/share/a39520678 . Tipsters may also email ccsotips@calvertcountymd.gov