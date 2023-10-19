Calvert County Teachers Publish Book To Help Guide First-Year Educators

Credit: Carol Flaherty

CALVERT COUNTY, Md. – Three Calvert County teachers have joined forces to create a book to help ease the tensions that may arise while leading a class for the first time.

“First-Year Teaching For Dummies” written by Carol Flaherty, Flirtisha Harris, and Michael Kelley, who all teach or have taught in the Calvert County Public School’s system, shed light on the trials and tribulations of finding your footing as a teacher in the first year.

20 years ago the first edition of this book was published by Michael Kelley titled “Rookie Teaching for Dummies.” In which teaching has drastically changed since then and the first edition was mostly pertaining to high school teaching.

Author, Michael Kelley states, “Old methods of controlling your class don’t work anymore, you need to form a cohesive community with your students rather than being their dictator or you’re bound to fail.” Kelley then inspired Harris and Flaherty to come on board for this new edition and to bring light on other levels of education.

The summary of the book states, “You’ll find easy-to-follow strategies and techniques to help you navigate the politics of education in your community, develop fun and fulfilling relationships with your students, and refine your own instructional style.” The book also guides teachers on the ins and outs of the many responsibilities of being a teacher.

In the first year of teaching, new teachers may find themselves with a number of unpredictable circumstances. Kelley states, “Our book takes an unflinching look at the difficulties you will face and based on hundreds of conversations that we’ve had with new teachers to capture their experiences, and how to survive.”

Author, Carol Flaherty said, “I am hoping that not only first-year teachers read this book but the powers that be in education, parents, veteran teachers, and people who have never taught in a classroom read this book. It’s a real behind-the-scenes look at what teachers face every day and it’s written with purpose and humor.”

