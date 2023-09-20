CCPS Seeking Feedback On Proposed Educational Equity Policy Changes

LA PLATA, Md. – Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is seeking community feedback regarding proposed changes to the Educational Equity Policy (Policy 1820). Proposed revisions to the policy are currently posted on the Board of Education of Charles County BoardDocs platform here. The Board of Education is set to approve the policy later this fall.

The Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) and Code of Maryland Regulations Reporting Requirements, also known as COMAR, require local school systems to review the Educational Equity Policy for the school system every three years. Click here to review more about COMAR regulations.

Community members, including staff, students and parents, can complete the survey below to provide feedback on the proposed policy changes. The survey is available in English and Spanish. Deadline to provide feedback is 11:59 p.m., Friday, Sept. 29. Survey Link

The CCPS Department of Community Engagement and Equity (DCEE) is overseeing the Policy 1820 revision process. BoardDocs is a website developed specifically for school boards, local governments, and other private and public boards to provide transparent information. The Board of Education BoardDocs website hosts information about school system policies, Superintendent rules, Board meeting agendas and more.

