Calvert County Career & Technical Academy attend SkillsUSA awards ceremony.

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS) students from the Career and Technology Academy (CTA) and Calvert High School competed at the 50th annual SkillsUSA Maryland Leadership and Skills Conference held in Anne Arundel County on March 24-25, 2023. Each year at the state championship event more than 1,200 Maryland Career and Technical Education (CTE) students from all 23 counties and Baltimore City, compete in over 90 occupational and leadership skill events.

A total of 30 Calvert County students took home top honors in multiple contests this year, earning gold in twelve contests, silver in six contests, and bronze in three contests. The students who earned gold are now qualified to represent Maryland at the National Skills and Leadership Conference in Atlanta, Georgia June 19-23, 2023.

“The excellence of our students and through them, our incredible teachers, was well- displayed throughout this weekend’s events,” said CTA Principal, Carrie Akins. “Our students demonstrated technical prowess, patience, perseverance, and the highest levels of professionalism throughout these challenging competitions. I am so proud of our students who dedicated hours of practice and hard work to prepare for this year’s competition.”

CCPS students will also represent SkillsUSA at both the State and National level with participating state officers and national voting delegates. Callie Nicholson was elected to serve on the SkillsUSA Maryland State Officer Team for the 2023-24 School Year. This marks the fourth consecutive year that at least one CTA student will serve in this capacity.

In addition, Nathan Coston and Matthew Thompson were selected as SkillsUSA National Voting Delegates for the upcoming National Skills Leadership Conference. Both state officers and national voting delegates are elected to serve in these positions by students from across the state during a delegate assembly held on the first day of the annual conference.

In addition to the outstanding student accomplishments at this year’s state championships, Mrs. Robin Wells, lead SkillsUSA advisor at the Career & Technology Academy, was honored as SkillsUSA Region 4 Advisor of the Year during a special presentation within the awards ceremony held Saturday night.

Mrs. Robin Wells, CCPS lead SkillsUSA advisor at the Career & Technology Academy, recognized as SkillsUSA Region 4 Advisor of the Year.

The CTA SkillsUSA Chapter itself also received recognition at the statewide event, receiving recognition at the silver level for being a Chapter of Excellence Program (CEP). The recognition signifies the chapter’s commitment to carrying out the work of education through the SkillsUSA Framework, which emphasizes personal, workplace, and technical skills.

Congratulations to the following students earned top three honors at the State Competition:

AUTOMOTIVE MAINTENANCE & LIGHT REPAIR

GOLD – Thomas Marshall

COMMUNITY SERVICE (team of 3)

GOLD – Jessica Cecil, Nathan Hawley and Jaydin Johnson

COSMETOLOGY

BRONZE – Savannah Stewart

HVAC

GOLD – William Walton

ESTHETICS

GOLD – Adly Paau Pesquera

EXTEMPORANEOUS SPEAKING

GOLD – Benjamin Smith

EMT (team of 2)

SILVER – Caroline Robinson and Travis Winston

FIREFIGHTING

GOLD – Nicholas Boswell

GRAPHIC SUBLIMATION

GOLD – AJ Halsey

HEALTH KNOWLEDGE BOWL (team of 4)

BRONZE – Moier Graham, Katherine Greene, Jaiden Jacobs and Sarah Kelley

MEDICAL ASSISTING

GOLD – Sember Lester SILVER – Faith Murphy

NURSE ASSISTING

GOLD – Averi Lewis SILVER – Matthew Bowie

PHOTOGRAPHY

SILVER – Nathan Coston

POWER EQUIPMENT TECHNOLOGY

GOLD – Maxwell Brexler SILVER – Koedy Reitz BRONZE – Matthew Piriz

SCREEN PRINTING TECHNOLOGY

GOLD – Kei Chapman

STATE T-SHIRT DESIGN

SILVER – Caroline Hyder

TEAMWORKS (team of 4)

GOLD – Mason Kidwell, Logan Kinner, Gabriella Mejia Moran, Tyler Smith