Charles Cordell Langley, Sr., “Nookie”, 90, of Great Mills, MD passed away on August 14, 2022 in Washington, D.C. Born on February 15, 1932 in Great Mills, MD, he was the son of the late Sarah Alberta Dement Langley and the late Phillip Neal Langley.

Charles was the loving husband of the late Betty Ann Stanley Langley, whom he married on April 8, 1950 in Lexington Park, MD; together they celebrated 68 years of marriage.

He is survived by his sister Agnes Cecilia Langley Tippett, his children Julie Ann Hinthorne (Scott), Susan Elaine Trossbach (Francis), Teresa Charlene Knott (Eddie), Linda Kathleen Langley, Charles Cordell Langley, Jr. (Anita), and Robin Minnette Butterfield (Robert), as well as ten grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, Charles was preceded in death by his sister Catherine Louise Daulton, Philbert Leon (Jimmy) Langley, Anna Mae (Hoppy) Ridgell, Francis Vernon (Jake) Langley, David Troy (Toby) Langley, and Ronnie Michael Langley, and his daughter Deborah Jean “Debbie” Langley.

Charles was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident and held several jobs in his early years. Later he became a logger, clearing timber from various properties. In the early sixties, he was severely injured and could no longer continue logging. He was told by doctors that he would be in a wheelchair permanently by the age of 50. It was then that he knew that he would have to find another way to support his family. That was the start of the Langley Trailer Park.

Charles loved the large family gatherings for holidays and birthdays, along with the many get-togethers for crabs. He enjoyed the regular poker games with his son-in-laws. He was a great storyteller and touched the lives of so many in this county. He was someone you could count on for help when you needed it. Charles will be greatly missed and his family will forever be remembering him in their hearts.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM in Holy Face Catholic Church, Great Mills, MD, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM with Father Jerry Gamrot officiating.

Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be Matthew Knott, Jason Knott, Tyler Knott, Charles Langley III, Wes Butterfield, and Chris Goldsborough.

Contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s.