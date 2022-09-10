Charles County Job Fair To Be Held September 21

WALDORF, Md. – Charles County Government is holding a job fair on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at the Waldorf Senior and Recreation Center (90 Post Office Road, Waldorf) 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. or virtually from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Hiring agencies include Charles County Government, Charles County Sheriff’s Office, and Charles County Public Schools.

For listing of current opening, visit these websites:

To register for the virtual job fair, visit https://app.talentspace.io/landing/43133231333231130003

For more information or questions, contact the Human Resources Department at 301-645-0585 or DHR@CharlesCountyMd.gov.

Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD at 800-735-2258.