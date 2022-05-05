LA PLATA, Md. — On May 4 at 1:43 a.m., patrol officers initiated a traffic stop in the area of Crain Highway near Shepherds Creek Place in La Plata after observing a headlight out on the vehicle.
A check of the registration plates revealed the car had been reported stolen from Baltimore County.
The driver initially provided a false name to the officer; however, further investigation revealed his true name to be Terry Steven Craig, 54, of Nanjemoy, and that he had an open warrant in Wicomico County for violating probation.
Craig was arrested and charged with theft and traffic violations. On May 5, a judge ordered Craig could be released from the Charles County Detention Center on the theft charge under the conditions he meet the criteria for electronic monitoring; however, he still has a detainer with Wicomico County.
Cpl. Upshaw is investigating.
And look at that dumb democrat judge trying to let him go!!! He OBVIOUSLY cannot be trusted out on his own, FOOL!
Such an angry and unhappy looking guy! What desperate, lonely and dumb woman wouldn’t marry and/or have kids with him? (Oh yes, they’re out there).
So, let’s see: A stolen car, gave a fake name and already on probation with an open warrant (dey ain’t #1 for nothing)!
Maybe he should have studied more in school instead of hanging out in the streets and bouncing an orange ball.
Note to bored or troubled youths: Pick up a math or science book instead, stay in school and study more instead of loitering and hanging out. Most of the time you’ll be more successful in life if you do…
Note to parents: Get married first, stay together THEN have kids! And give them a safe, secure, loving and happy home then watch them make you proud…
I just noticed: No drugs on this guy. That’s a nice change.
Leave a comment