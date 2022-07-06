Charles Paul Miller, Jr.

Charles “Chuck” Paul Miller Jr. passed away early Sunday morning, June 12th, 2022. Chuck was born on July 27th, 1956 in Washington D.C. to Alice M. Miller and the late Charles P. Miller Sr. of Clinton, Maryland.

Chuck was the oldest of five children and grew up on his family farm. He graduated from Surrattsville Senior High in 1974. During his early years of farming, he raised tobacco and livestock. He managed Miller Farms Produce Market where he established many special relationships with his co-workers and customers.

Chuck opened the Miller Farm’s concession stand and eventually fulfilled his dreams of opening Miller’s Country Market in Charlotte Hall, with his wife Sue.

Chuck enjoyed traveling, being at his vacation home in Ocean City, Maryland, and watching hockey. He was a huge history buff and would always have a fun fact, story, or a joke to share.

The one thing Chuck cherished the most was being surrounded by his family. He loved to journal these special moments. He never met a stranger and anyone that knew him fell in love with his rosy cheeks, kindness, and his infectious smile. Chuck had a strong belief and loyalty to God. His Catholic Faith held a presence in his everyday life. He regularly attended St. Mary’s Church of Bryantown and supported many functions of St. Mary’s Bryantown school.

Chuck is preceded in death by his father, Charles P. Miller Sr. He leaves in mourning his loving mother, Alice M. Miller, his beloved wife of 20 years, Susan M. Miller, and his children; daughter, Amanda Miller Vickers (Collin Vickers), Melinda Gates (Jamie Friedrich), Justin Gates (Vanessa Long), Corey Gates (Katy Gates). Grandchildren; Charlee Kisner, Reagan Hanna, Olivia Hanna, James Gates, Trace McKee, Chaney Gates, and Anna Gates. His siblings; Richard Miller (Glenda Miller), Martha Miller Dunlap (Robert Dunlap), Robyn Miller Cundiff (Bill Cundiff), and Robert Miller (Sarah Jane Miller). Aunts and uncles and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family will be accepting friends for the Visitation from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm and from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD, on June 23, 2022. A Mass will be held the following day, June 24, 2022, at 11:00 am at St Mary’s Catholic Church, 13715 Notre Dame Pl, Bryantown, MD 20617 with Interment to follow at Queen of Peace Cemetery, 38888 Dr. Johnson Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

All arrangements were made by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. in Charlotte Hall, MD.