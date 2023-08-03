Charlotte Hall House Fire Caused By Laundry Dryer Causes $400,000 In Damage

Credit – MVFD

CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal has investigated a house fire that caused $400,000 in damages. According to officials, the fire occurred on August 2, 2023, at around 4:37 p.m. at a one-story single-family home located on Vinessa Court in the area of Mt. Wolf Road.

The fire was discovered by the homeowner and is believed to have originated in the laundry room due to a dryer fire. The preliminary cause of the fire is considered accidental.

Firefighters were able to respond quickly and took 30 minutes to control the flames. The smoke alarm was activated and present at the time of the incident, but there was no fire alarm or sprinkler system installed in the home.

Credit – Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal

The estimated loss of the structure is $350,000, with $50,000 in damages to the contents. Unfortunately, one cat perished in the fire. The occupants of the home are being assisted by the American Red Cross. There were no injuries reported.

A GoFundMe was created to help Kim and Craig Skidmore the homeowners.

Around 50 firefighters were on the scene to help control the fire. The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

