Firefighters Respond To House Fire In Charlotte Hall

CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – Firefighters were called to a structure fire at a home on Vinessa Court in the area of Mt. Wolf Road at approximately 4:35 p.m. on August 2, 2023. The homeowner was able to escape and was evaluated by EMS on the scene.

When crews arrived, they found the home showing smoke and fire. Firefighters quickly got to work on the fire and had it under control within 20 minutes. Police were requested to the scene to assist with traffic control.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal was requested to the scene to continue the investigation.

As of now, there is no information on the cause of the fire. Updates will be provided as they become available.

All photos courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

