Chick-Fil-A And Aldi Could Be Coming To Charlotte Hall

CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – On February 13, the St. Mary’s County Planning Commission will review the Golden Beach Development concept site plan. The proposal is for a new shopping center located in the same area as the farmer’s market.

The proposal includes a potential 20,599 sq ft Aldi, 5,200 sq ft Chick-Fil-A, 2,675 sq ft of retail space, 2,437 sq ft restaurant pad site, and 30,000 sq ft of new buildings for flea market and fairground use.

A traffic study was conducted for the potential new site, and noted several major impacts.

The study recommended a new traffic signal at the Route 5/Traveled Lane intersection, which will see the Traveled Lane loop disconnected and redesigned to end in a cul-de-sac.

This isn’t the only development in the works for Charlotte Hall, as Sheetz also has the potential for making its way to the area, with the potential site being located on Route 5 right next to the Charlotte Hall VA Clinic.

The February 13th meeting for the Planning Commission will take place at the Chesapeake Building in Leonardtown at 6:30 p.m.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

