Convicted Rapist Arrested After Suspicious Activity Involving Juvenile Female In La Plata

Edward Jackson Bunn

LA PLATA, Md. – On February 12 at 10 a.m., members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Warrant Unit arrested Edward Jackson Bunn, 49, of the 7200 block of Simms Landing Road in La Plata, who had a warrant for his arrest stemming from his involvement for a suspicious activity report in La Plata.

On February 8, the La Plata Police Department (LPPD) received a complaint about a man who followed a teenaged female while inside the La Plata Target, and eventually to her home. The investigation showed Bunn followed the teenager throughout the store, but left prior to her leaving and sat in his truck in the parking lot waiting for her to get into her car. Once she did, Bunn followed her home. As the teen was carrying groceries to her house, she observed Bunn going through her car and confronted him. He fled and the victim called 9-1-1. At the time of the report, the suspect was unknown. Through investigation and after viewing surveillance footage, detectives were able to identify the suspect as Bunn, a registered sex offender. They also located the vehicle he used – a dark colored Chevrolet Silverado. Investigators from the La Plata Police Department obtained an arrest warrant charging Bunn with Rogue and Vagabond.

Detectives from the CCSO are also investigating Bunn in connection with reports of unusual activity after a witness learned Bunn is a registered sex offender and has approached several women’s homes in his neighborhood.

According to publically available information, Bunn is currently on probation stemming from two sexual assaults that occurred in 2002 in Virginia. In those cases, Bunn approached women’s homes, struck up conversations and later broke into the homes where he sexually assaulted the women. Bunn pleaded guilty in those cases and was sentenced to 20 years.

Investigators are asking anyone who has additional information about Bunn to contact Detective Garner #559 with the CCSO at 301-609-6488 or Detective Roys with the LPPD at 301-934-1500 ext: 2649. Bunn is currently being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.

For information about the Maryland Sex Offender Registry, please click on this link: Maryland Sex Offender Registry. Please note that names will not appear if the person is currently incarcerated.

