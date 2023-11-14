Dale “Scott” Burton, 57, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on November 3, 2023. He was born on April 5, 1966, to Thomas and Carolyn Burton in Maryland.

Following graduation, he started working as a steamfitter for the local 602. When not on the job, he devoted his free time to watching football and rooting for his favorite team, the Washington Redskins. Scott was a true fan, never missing a game, and always decked out in his team’s colors. Whether they won or lost, he remained loyal to his team and always looked forward to the next game. For Scott, football was more than just a sport, it was a passion. And he couldn’t imagine spending his weekends any other way.

Preparing meals for his loved ones and playing golf were also among Scott’s favorite pastimes. Whenever Scott had some free time, he enjoyed cooking up a storm in the kitchen. He loved experimenting with different ingredients and creating new recipes. His loved ones were always eager to try his latest culinary creations, which Scott served up with a smile. He found cooking to be a relaxing and enjoyable way to unwind after a long day.

In December of 98, Scott met his future wife Victoria “Tori” at a Christmas party. They fell in love and were married on May 14, 1999. Later, they went on to have two sons, who made their family complete, Thomas “Tommy” Burton of Morganza, MD, and Aaron Burton of Mechanicsville, MD.

Scott was predeceased by the love of his life Victoria “Tori” Burton, his mother Carolyn “Pat” Burton, and his brother Thomas “Buddy” Burton Jr. He is survived by his two sons Tommy and Aaron Burton, and his father Thomas Burton Sr.

On Friday, November 10, 2023, the family will receive friends for the visitation from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with the service beginning at 12:00 p.m. at Gospel Light Baptist Church, 39315 Romans Way, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. Interment will follow after the service at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman-Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Gospel Light Baptist Church.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.