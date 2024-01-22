Darryl Bradley Hills, 47, of Great Mills, MD passed away January 11, 2024 at University of Maryland Medical Center, Baltimore, MD with his loving wife by his side.

He was born on September 26, 1976 in Leonardtown, MD to Deborah Lynn Goddard of Great Mills, MD and the late James Laurence Hills.

Darryl was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County and a 1994 graduate of Leonardtown High School. He was the owner and operator of Larry Hills & Sons Excavating, Inc., where he worked side by side with his father and brother until their deaths. Darryl had a strong work ethic and dedication to his employees and customers, a trait he learned by example from his late father, was second to none. He took pride in extending a helping hand to anyone in need and taking care of all who came his way. Darryl started his race career at Maryland International Raceway and would soon move over to dirt racing at Potomac Speedway in 1998 shortly after he met his to be wife, Jennifer Lynn Lathroum, the previous year. This would be the start to his love of racing. Darryl would go on to win many races over his career, including 5 track championships. Darryl and Jennifer were married on November 23, 2002 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Together they celebrated over 21 wonderful years of marriage. Anyone who knew Darryl knew how proud he was of his family and the life he and Jenny built together.

In addition to his beloved mother and loving wife, Darryl is also survived by his children: Trevor James Hills, Savannah Danielle Hills and Bradley Laurence Hills; his sisters, Diana C. Oh (Tom) of Hollywood, MD, and Tracey L. French (Scot) of King George, VA; his parents-in-law, James “Junior” Lathroum, Jr. (Cindy) and Jeannie Copsey (Bobby), both of Mechanicsville, MD; his brother-in-law, James “Jamie” Lathroum III (Sharon) of Mechanicsville, MD; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. In addition to his father, he is also preceded in death by his brothers, James Harold “Jay” Hills, and Craig Redman.

Family will receive friends for Darryl’s Life Celebration on Sunday, January 21, 2024 from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m., with a prayer service at 4:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD. A Funeral Service will be celebrated by Reverend Greg Syler on Monday, January 22, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Face Catholic Church. Interment will follow at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 19167 Poplar Hill Lane, Valley Lee, MD 20692.

Serving as pallbearers will be: Floyd Graham, Steve Burch, Johnny Bean, Jamie Quade, Kevin Boothe and Harvey Carter. Honorary pallbearers will be all the crew at Larry Hills & Sons, Inc.

Memorial contributions may be made to Second District Volunteer Fire Department & Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 1, Valley Lee, MD 20692.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.