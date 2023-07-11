Date Changed For Upcoming Traffic Detour In Chesapeake Beach

CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – NOTICE: NEW DATE SET for the Detour to Start The State Highway Administration (SHA) Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) has notified the Town of Chesapeake Beach that the detour in the area of RT 261 and Bayfront Park will start on Monday July 24th.

What detour will be in place? All traffic north bound and south bound on RT 261 will be detoured through Summer City and Old Bayside Rd when SHA MDOT starts work in the roadway. The detour is expected to last for 2-3 weeks, 7 days a week, 24 hours a day.

Why is a detour required? The work being completed requires road closure in order to remove the damaged area of the northbound lane of RT 261. Repairs include addressing a visible crack in the roadway that requires guardrail removal excavation down to suitable soil, proper backfill and a geo-textile to be installed to help with the supporting of the repair area. Once work is complete hot mix asphalt will be placed to finalize the work.

SHA MDOT Detour Plan: Traveling South on Route 261 you will need to turn West onto old Bayside Road, follow it until the 3-way stop at Summer City Blvd and make a left, that will bring you back to route 261. The red X is road closure and green is the detour.