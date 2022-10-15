DUNKIRK, Md. — On October 15, 2022, at approximately 2:07 a.m., deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau and Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the area of Southern Maryland Boulevard (MD Route 4) and Ward Road in Dunkirk, for a serious motor vehicle crash.

Upon arrival, deputies located a single vehicle, a blue Toyota Camry southbound on Southern Maryland Boulevard which had run off the roadway and struck a light pole.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Kerri Ann Balser, 38 of Huntingtown, MD. Balser was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The passenger of the vehicle, Christina Marie Hall, 38 of Huntingtown, was transported to University of Maryland Capital Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Preliminary investigation has revealed speed and alcohol were contributing factors to the crash.



The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident or events leading up to the crash, is asked to contact S/DFC. J.M. Hardesty with the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team at 410-535-2800 or Jeffrey.Hardesty@CalvertCountyMD.gov.