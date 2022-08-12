CLINTON, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred Wednesday morning in Clinton.

The victim is 37-year-old Isreal Akingbesote of Mt. Rainier. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

On August 10, 2022, at approximately 4:40 am, patrol officers were called to a gas station in the 9000 block of Woodyard Road for a report of a stabbing.

Once on scene, they discovered the victim, an employee of the business, suffering from multiple stab wounds.

He was taken to the hospital where he died several hours later.

Detectives are working to identify a suspect(s) and determine a motive.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app

(search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.)

Please refer to case number 22-0038267.