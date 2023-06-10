WALDORF, Md – On June 9 at 5:45 a.m., officers responded to the 2500 block of Lake Drive in Waldorf for the report of gunshots.

When officers arrived, they discovered a male with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of an apartment complex; he was pronounced deceased on the scene. He was later identified as Deangelo C’Quan Beale, 24, of Waldorf.

A short time later, detectives were made aware of a male who had been dropped off at a nearby hospital by unknown persons. The male had a gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased. Investigators have linked that male, identified as Marquise Deontae Jackson, 22, whose address is unknown, with the shooting on Lake Drive.

The shootings are not random. Detectives are continuing to investigate and no further details are available at this time.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Bringley at 301-609-6499. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. The investigation is ongoing.