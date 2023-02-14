INDIAN HEAD, Md. – On February 13 at 1:53 p.m., officers responded to the area of Shelton Court in Indian Head for the report of shots fired. Witnesses reported someone had been shot and fled in a vehicle.

A lookout for the vehicle was broadcast and officers observed the vehicle several miles away on Route 210 and Laurel Drive in Bryans Road, MD. Officers approached the car and observed three males with gunshot wounds.

Officers provided first aid until medics arrived; however one of the males was pronounced deceased on the scene. He has been identified as Xavien Bert Carroll, 19, of Nanjemoy.

The other two males were transported to area hospitals where the second male died. He has been identified as Amonte Martez Green, 23, of Waldorf. The third male, 23, remains hospitalized in serious condition.

A preliminary investigation revealed the shooting occurred on Shelton Court and appears to be isolated.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Worley at 301-609-6518. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. A cash reward of up to $2,500 is being offered by Charles County Crime Solvers and the Charles County Sheriff’s Office for the tip that leads to an arrest in this case.

The investigation is ongoing.

