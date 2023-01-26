Detectives Seeking Identity Of Theft Suspects At Sneade’s Ace Home Center

LUSBY, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating two thefts that occurred at the Sneade’s Ace Home Center located at 11861 HG Trueman Road in Lusby.

The thefts occurred on Saturday, January 14 and Tuesday, January 17, 2023.

On January 14th, the suspects pictured below entered the business together.

The male suspect is seen picking up numerous items from a tool aisle.

Surveillance shows him placing these items into the female’s purse. The suspects then exited the business past all points of sale.

On January 17th, the same female suspect is seen entering the business alone. She is seen on video removing two packages of tool batteries and placing them in her purse.

She then exits the store without paying for the items and enters a white newer model Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident or these suspects is asked to contact Deputy R. Jones at Ryan.Jones@calvertcountymd.gov. Please refer to case number 23-3798.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800 and reference the case number provided. Citizens may remain anonymous thru the ‘Submit a Tip’ feature on the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office mobile app.

To download, visit https://apps.myocv.com/share/a39520678 . Tipsters may also email ccsotips@calvertcountymd.gov.