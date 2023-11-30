DUNKIRK, Md. – The Office of the State Fire Marshal is currently investigating an early morning fire that occurred at Jersey Mike’s Subs located at 10107 Ward Road in Dunkirk.

The incident took place on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at approximately 4:16 a.m. The fire was initially detected by an Automatic Fire Alarm, prompting a response from the local authorities.

Upon arrival, fire department units entered the premises by force and discovered smoke within the structure. Thanks to the sprinkler system, the fire was contained to a small area behind the prep station, resulting in an estimated loss of $5,000.00.

Fortunately, there were no reported injuries as the business was closed during the incident.

The Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department, consisting of 9 firefighters, was the primary responding department to the scene.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Photo courtesy of the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

