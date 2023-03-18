Extraordinary Axolotls Of Diggs Elementary Named Best Overall In Local SeaPerch Competition

WALDORF, Md. – The Extraordinary Axolotls, a SeaPerch Robotics team from William A. Diggs Elementary School, earned the title of Best Overall during a March 11 competition held at the annual HITS Expo.

The Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) History, Industry, Technology and Science Expo is a history and science fair featuring activities, demonstrations and competitions for students in elementary through high school.

The Extraordinary Axolotls is made up of Diggs fourth graders Raven Swinson, Kassidy Kristafey Villanueva and Briella Graves. Coaches are kindergarten teacher Traci Davis, science teacher Mike Johnson and third grade teacher Erica Bliss. The team advances to the May 13 International SeaPerch Challenge at the University of Maryland, College Park.

Teams from Billingsley, Diggs and J.C. Parks elementary schools, John Hanson, Mattawoman and Milton M. Somers middle schools, and St. Charles High School competed in the SeaPerch Robotics challenge at the HITS Expo.

Diggs swept the awards podium, taking home accolades for each place and category.

Technical report

Galaxy Hawks, Diggs, first place.

Diving Samurai, Diggs, second place.

Soaring Data, Diggs, third place.

Obstacle course

Extraordinary Axolotls, Diggs, first place.

Elementary Buoyancy, Diggs, second place.

Diving Samurai, Diggs, third place.

SeaPerch Robotics allows students to design, build and race an underwater vehicle that is remotely operated. Ocean researchers and explorers use technology like robotics to study marine resources and environmental health of the ocean. The program is offered by the Office of Naval Research with hopes of preparing the next generation of naval architects.

