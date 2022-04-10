CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. — We are receiving reports of a motor vehicle crash this morning that claimed the life of one individual.

At approximately 2:47 a.m. on April 10, first responders were alerted to a serious crash in the 30000 block of Three Notch Road, in the area of Golden Beach Road.

Initial reports on the scene indicated that three vehicles had been involved in a crash, and that one vehicle had overturned. A police officer that arrived on the scene indicated that there was one possible fatality and other reported injuries.

EMS would arrive on the scene again confirm that one man had been pronounced deceased.

One other patient on the scene was transported to a nearby trauma center by helicopter due to the extent of their injuries.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash. The State Highway Administration(SHA) assisted on the scene with the investigation.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide additional details as they are made available.

