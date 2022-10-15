Photo from the scene disputing the initial crash reports.

WALDORF, Md. — At approximately 8:00 p.m. on October 11, first responders were dispatched to Renner Road, in the area of Leonardtown Road, for a reported crash involving a motorcycle and a minivan.

First responders had initially been advised that the motorcycle had struck the back of the van, and the driver was unresponsive.

Upon arrival, crews made contact with the male victim and pronounced him deceased.

The deceased has since been identified as Ryan Reece.

However, the circumstances of the crash are currently under investigation by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

Reece’s family reached out to share concern regarding details about the crash that were originally reported, but appear to be disputed.

Reports from the initial caller indicated that the motorcycle had struck the back of the minivan, however, a photograph from the scene appears to show that the motorcycle made contact near the front wheels and driver side door.

Ryan’s family released the following statement to TheBayNet.com:

“The gravity of this devastating accident has crushed many hearts and lives. Ryan had the biggest heart and was there whenever you needed him. Please keep his wife and daughters, mother, siblings and family in your prayers as they try to get through this tragedy. He will be sorely missed.”

This is a developing story. We will provide additional details as they are made available.

