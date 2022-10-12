WALDORF, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening of a fatal vehicle accident that took place involving a motorcycle.

At approximately 8:00 p.m. on October 11, first responders were dispatched to Renner Road, in the area of Leonardtown Road, for a reported crash involving a motorcycle and a minivan.

A caller advised that the minivan was allegedly struck from behind by a motorcycle. After the crash took place, the caller advised that the individual who was operating the motorcycle was visibly injured and not responsive.

A helicopter from the Maryland State Police Aviation was pre-launched to potentially make a transport, while first responders were still en route.

Crews arrived on the scene and made contact with the person who was operating the vehicle and the motorcycle.

First responders pronounced the victim deceased upon arrival.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the crash.

Expect extended delays and road closures in the area while the investigation takes place.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide additional details as they are made available.

