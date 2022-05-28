BALTIMORE, Md. – Through PSA’s and a billboard campaign, the FBI Baltimore Field Office is requesting the public’s help in reporting violent crime and reminding violent offenders that gun crime equals federal time.

“As we head into the summer months, an historically violent time in the city of Baltimore, the FBI is sending a clear message for violent offenders to put the guns down,” said Thomas J. Sobocinksi, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Baltimore Field Office. “The level of violence this community is seeing is not normal and it’s not acceptable. Kids should be able to play in a park, swim at a community pool, get a snowball on the corner without fear of being shot.”

FBI Baltimore remains committed to assisting state and local law enforcement partners with investigations of homicide, aggravated assault, carjackings and robbery to enhance their ability to impact or mitigate violent crime. Additionally, the FBI leverages the intelligence gleaned from these violent crime investigations to exploit violent gang vulnerabilities and disrupt transnational criminal enterprises.

In the city of Baltimore, the FBI has shifted a significant portion of resources, including Special Agents and Intelligence Analysts to focus on violent crime. In addition, the Baltimore Division has several specialty Task Forces which are a collaborative effort between federal, state and local law enforcement focused on specific crime problems and national security threats.

FBI Baltimore Division Violent Crime Task Forces include:

Violent Crimes Fugitive Task Force (VCFTF)

Safe Streets Task Force

Delaware Safe Streets Violent Crime Task Force

Cross-Border Task Force

Strike Force

Violent Crimes Against Children Unit

In addition, the FBI is working with federal state and local law enforcement to investigate and disrupt a rash of violent carjackings in and around the Baltimore area.

While the FBI has several Task Forces doing nationally recognized work in breaking up the most violent gang and drug activity in our communities, we need the public to remain vigilant in reporting violent crime.

Report tips to FBI Baltimore at (410) 265-8080, the FBI tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov. Or contact local law enforcement.