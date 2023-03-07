Fire Breaks Out In Waldorf Shed

Shed fire in Waldorf, Md. – Credit: Office of the State Fire Marshal

WALDORF, Md. – On March 6, at approximately 2:20 p.m., the fire and rescue personnel responded to a reported shed fire located on Middletown Road near Westlake High School.

The fire, which was discovered by the owner’s grandson, originated from the interior of the shed. Firefighters arrived at the scene within minutes and were able to control the blaze in just 10 minutes. Fortunately, no one was injured during the incident.

According to the preliminary investigation, the cause of the fire is yet to be determined and is currently under investigation.

The estimated loss due to the incident is $300.00.

Officials are urging anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6833.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

