Firefighters Respond To A Basement Fire In Lexington Park

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – Today, at approximately 11:03 a.m., fire and rescue personnel responded to a structure fire in the 46000 block of Dean Court. A caller had reported that there was smoke coming out of the air vents.

Crews arrived on the scene to find the one-story home showing smoke from the basement. Once in the basement, firefighters discovered a working fire. All occupants are reported to be out of the home. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Firefighters had the fire under control in about 15 minutes. Crews checked for extension to the first floor.

SMECO has been requested to the scene.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal has also been notified and requested to the scene.

We will continue to provide any additional updates that we receive.

