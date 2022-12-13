Firefighters Respond To Basement Fire In St. Inigoes

ST. INIGOES, Md. – On December 13, 2022, at approximately 11:53 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a structure fire in the 17700 block of St. Inigoes Road.

Crews arrived and found smoke coming from the basement of the home. Firefighters located and extinguished the fire. No injuries have been reported at this time.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal was requested to the scene to continue the investigation.

We will continue to provide any additional updates that we receive.

Photo courtesy of the Ridge Volunteer Fire Department

