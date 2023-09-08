Firefighters Respond To Structure Fire In Helen, One Cat Reported Missing

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. — Firefighters responded to a structure fire on South Earnshaw Way in Helen at approximately 1:38 p.m. on September 8, 2023.

Crews arrived to find a one-story single family home engulfed in smoke from all sides. The fire had started in the basement and extended to the first floor. Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the flames and conduct a primary search, which came up negative. Unfortunately, one cat was reported missing. The fire was extinguished within an hour.

No injuries have been reported. SMECO was requested to the scene to assist.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal was notified and requested to the scene to continue the investigation.

Updates will be provided as they become available.

Photos courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

